Suspected heroin dealer in court after series of police raids

A 28-year-old Portadown man has been accused of possessing and supplying suspected heroin.

Stephen Heraty, from Edward Street, appeared in the dock today (Wednesday) at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that on October 4 this year he had suspected heroin in his possession and had the drug with intent to supply it to another.

He is also accused of having in his possession on the same date suspected herbal cannabis and suspected cannabis resin.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made by the defendant’s solicitor.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, remanded Heraty in custody to appear in court again on October 28 via videolink.

The court appearance comes after a major drug operation across the Portadown area on Tuesday. (See page 4).