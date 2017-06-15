Suspended sentence for man who tried to head-butt officer at Ulster Hospital

A Co Armagh man who tried to head-butt a police officer and threw medical equipment about in a Belfast hospital has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael McCrory became aggressive following another bout of disorderly behaviour in the city’s Titanic Quarter on the same night.

The 21-year-old, of Derrytrasna Park in Craigavon, shouted abuse and obscenities after being put out of a venue in the area last July.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was detained by Harbour Police and handed over to the PSNI.

Prosecution barrister Stephanie Boyd said McCrory continued to swear and gesture at an officer after a decision was taken to transfer him to the Ulster Hospital.

When they arrived the defendant punched walls and verbally abused members of the public in the reception area.

Alleging that McCrory attempted to head-butt a PSNI constable, Mrs Boyd added: “He continued to throw things around - tin foil, bowls and other hospital equipment.”

The defendant was convicted of two counts of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting arrest.

His lawyer argued that he has turned his life around since the incident.

McCrory has gained promotion at work, formed a new relationship and also now volunteers at an animal shelter in Moira, the court heard.

Imposing three months imprisonment, suspended for a year, District Judge Fiona Bagnall told him: "I don't ever want to see you back again."