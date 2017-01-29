Suspicious approach to six-year-old child is probed by PSNI

Police are investigating the report of a suspicious approach to a child in Dungannon.

The PSNI said there was a report that a child was approached in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on the evening of Thursday 26 January.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is reported that a man spoke with a six year old girl at approximately 9.30pm.

“A relation of the girl interrupted and took the girl to her home.

“The man is described as being over 6ft tall and was wearing a flat cap and glasses.

“He is thought to have been driving a small blue or black car.

“This man, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, is asked to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 997 of 27/01/17.”