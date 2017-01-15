Suspicious object found during search near Poleglass

Army bomb experts are examining a suspicious object discovered during an ongoing police operation on the outskirts of west Belfast.

PSNI Chief Inspector Norman Haslett said: “The security operation in the Brians Well Road area of Dunmurry is continuing.

“A suspicious object has now been discovered as part of the operation and this is currently being examined by ATO. Brians Well Road remains closed while the operation continues.”

The security alert began around 6.10pm on Saturday after police received a report of a suspicious object in the area.

There have been no reports of houses having been evacuated.