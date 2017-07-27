Swann calls for more police patrols around Orange halls

Police must be given the necessary human and financial resources to provide an increased number of patrols around Orange halls in the north Antrim area, Robin Swann has said.

The Ulster Unionist leader and North Antrim MLA was commenting following the recent criminal damage carried out on a hall in Cloughmills.

Police believe two paint bombs were thrown at the Lislaban Road property sometime between 11.30pm on Saturday, July 22 and 11.30am on Sunday 23rd, and that the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Mr Swann said: “Given the very peaceful and successful Twelfth which the community enjoyed, I totally condemn this attack on another of our Orange halls, many of which are used by all sections of the community.

“It is absolutely deplorable that vandals should spoil what was a very peaceful Twelfth by indulging in this scandalous anti-social behaviour which is only designed to heighten tensions.”