Technical problems could halt laundrette murder trial

The “technical difficulties” which have so far prevented the start of the trial of Co Londonderry man Fred McClenaghan for the murder of his former partner Marion Millican still persist, and may yet result in the jury being discharged.

Trial judge Mr Justice Horner told the jury of nine men and three women that “unfortunately the technical matters remain unresolved”, and may remain so for some time.

The Belfast Crown Court judge added that he was going to ask them to return on Monday, but that “if the technical matters cannot be resolved by then ... you will be discharged” from the case.

He said that the difficulties had to be resolved by Monday, when “hopefully we can then begin this very important case”.

McClenaghan, from Broad Street in Magherafelt, is accused of murdering Mrs Millican at a Portstewart laundrette in March 2011.