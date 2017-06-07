Teen accused of robbing and murdering man in Belfast knife attack

A teenager allegedly robbed and murdered a man in a knife attack in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Callin Wilson is accused of stabbing Hazem Ahmed Ghreir to death on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old defendant, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody due to the unavailability of any potential bail address.

The victim, who was in his thirties and originally from Syria but believed to have been living in Carrickfergus, was fatally wounded at Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street.

Police are not treating his death as a hate crime.

Friends and relatives of Mr Ghreir attended Belfast Magistrates’ Court as Wilson appeared in the dock to be charged with his murder.

The teenager also faces further counts of robbing the victim of a mobile phone, and possessing a blade or point in a public place.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, he spoke only when asked to confirm he understood the charges, replying: “Yes.”

Although no further details were disclosed, a detective inspector said he could connect Wilson to the alleged offences.

Defence solicitor Brian Archer put no questions to the detective and did not apply for bail.

Mr Archer told the court: “This case is obviously a tragedy for all concerned.

“The family (of Mr Wilson) wish to offer their sincere sympathy to the Ghreir family.”

He also expressed concern for his client’s well-being while being held at a youth detention centre.

“I would ask the authorities at Hydebank to ensure he’s closely monitored,” the lawyer added.

District Judge Amanda Brady remanded Wilson in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.