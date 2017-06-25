Teen beaten with metal bar in Londonderry

A teenager has been attacked by an armed gang in Londonderry.

The 19-year-old was assaulted by three men in the Creggan area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

He was struck a number of times with a metal bar while walking between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park at around 4am. The victim sustaining cuts and bruises to his face and body.

At least one of the assailants is described as being in possession of a firearm, but police said this was not used during the assault.

Detectives at Strand Road police station in Londonderry are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone else with information regarding this crime. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 332 25/06/17.

Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”