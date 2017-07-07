Teen charged over online abuse of Arlene Foster

A man is to appear in court next month over an innappropriate message sent to DUP leader Arlene Foster online.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have charged an 18 year old man with the improper use of a public electronic communications’ network.

“He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 2.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS (Public Prosecution Service).”