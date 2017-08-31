Teen could be left partially blinded after assault at Tiesto gig

A teenager is facing partial blindness after he was attacked by a gang at a concert in Belfast.

The 16-year-old received a rip to the back of one eye which may result in permanent loss of vision, a shattered cheekbone and dislocated nose, police said.

The Tiesto gig in the Boucher Road playing fields had just ended when the youth was attacked at around midnight on Saturday as he and his girlfriend were making their way from the venue to board their bus home.

Detectives would like to speak to a teenage boy seen standing on the steps of a white bus and wearing denim shorts and no top.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “It is reported that following a verbal exchange, this male kicked and punched the 16-year-old in the face, before another four men got out of the bus and became involved in the assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.