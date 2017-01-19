Teen stabbed seven times in alleged murder bid

A teenage neighbour was stabbed seven times when he intervened in an alleged episode of domestic violence, the High Court heard today.

He suffered a punctured lung and wounds to his neck, abdomen and legs after being attacked with a flick knife at a house in Newtownards, Co Down, prosecutors said.

The 19-year-old, who remains in hospital, also sustained bite marks to his body during the alleged bid to kill him on January 10.

Details emerged as bail was refused to another teenager charged with his attempted murder.

Curtis Boyd, of Ashfield Drive in Donaghadee, is also accused of assaulting his partner occasioning her actual bodily harm, and two counts of criminal damage.

Boyd, 19, claims he acted in self-defence after being hit with a hammer and told paramilitaries were on their way to kill him.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton claimed he launched an assault on his partner following an argument over dinner at the house in The Meadows.

Boyd allegedly trailed her downstairs by the hair, causing her to fall and hit her head off a wall.

The woman believes she blacked out for a period, coming round again as she was being punched and kneed to the head, the court heard.

Ms Pinkerton said the neighbour heard the disturbances, arrived at the property and tried to get Boyd to leave.

It was claimed that the defendant produced a flick knife and inflicted seven wounds during a struggle.

At one point the man asked if he had just been stabbed, with Boyd allegedly replying: “Yes. I’m going to keep doing it.”

The blade was later recovered under a nearby car.

According to the prosecution Boyd was found hiding in the back garden, telling police after caution: “He tried to stab me, so I turned it on him.”

During interviews he also alleged the neighbour had attacked him warned that paramilitaries were coming for him.

Defence counsel Chris Holmes stressed his client also required stitches for lacerations to his arm.

Mr Holmes accepted there was no excuse for carrying a knife, but explained how Boyd has been living in fear.

He revealed that the accused has received three confirmed paramilitary threats due to a previous relationship with the daughter of a man allegedly connected to an outlawed organisation.

The barrister added: “His case has always been that he was attacked with a hammer, put in a headlock and choked. When he produces this knife a struggle ensues.”

Denying bail, Mr Justice Burgess held there was a risk Boyd will continue to carry a blade due to the perceived paramilitary threat.

He said: “I need to protect the public.”