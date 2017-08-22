Teenage daughter saw father brandishing knife at her mother

A 44-year-old father of four who entered the home of his ex-partner whilst masked and brandishing a knife has been placed on two years probation.

Belfast Crown Court heard the early morning incident was witnessed “in part” by the former couple’s 13-year-old daughter.

Darren Samuel McGimpsey – who has 117 previous convictions – admitted three charges he committed on March 20 last year.

The court heard the woman initially made a statement of complaint, which she later withdrew, then refused to co-operate with the investigation.

However, their daughter also made a statement, with the youngster claiming she became aware of the incident when she heard her mother screaming. She then saw her mother walking down the stairs, followed by her father, and said she thought her mother was “going to jump out of the window due to fear”.

During his arrest McGimpsey, from Ballynafoy Close in Belfast, became aggressive to police and headbutted an officer in the face.