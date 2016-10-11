Teenage killer clown hit with fine and criminal record

A teenager has been landed with a criminal record after taking part in the “killer clown” craze sweeping Britain.
Police forces across the country have been called to a string of incidents where pranksters or criminals dress as clowns try to scare innocent bystanders.
Senior officers are warning that the trend, which started in the US, is a waste of police resources and said they would crack down on those causing fear and anxiety to members of the public.
In the latest incident, an 18-year-old man, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, south Wales was issued with a fixed penalty notice and fined £90 for a public order offence.
Gwent Police said they responded to reports that a man was dressed as a clown and intimidating children outside St Cenydd Comprehensive School in Caerphilly.
Chief Inspector Paul Staniforth said: “In this case, not only is this man out of pocket, he will now have a criminal record which will impact his future, including any job opportunities.
“I hope this result sends a strong message to anyone thinking about taking part in this craze, that their five minutes of what they may think is fun really isn’t worth it.”
