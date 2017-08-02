Teenager accused of sending ‘indecent’ message to Arlene Foster appears in court

A teenager has appeared in court charged with sending a “grossly offensive and indecent” electronic message to DUP leader Arlene Foster.

Mark Gareth Alfred Sloan, 18, stood in the dock at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a dark black coat.

The charge was read to him and a detective said she believed she could connect him with it.

District judge Eamonn King released him on his own bail of £250 and warned him not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with Mrs Foster and not to use Facebook or social media sites.

Sloan is from Ballykeel Court, Ballymartin, Newry.

The alleged offence happened on July 4 this year when he is accused of sending through a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive and indecent.

He was bailed to reappear at the same court on September 6.