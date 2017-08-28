Teenager charged with knife attack on mother

A Belfast teenager has been remanded in custody accused of a knife attack on his mother.
Lewis Goodall, 18, allegedly turned violent at their Donard Street home on Saturday.
The defendant, a mechanic, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to his mother.
He also faces a second count of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A PSNI constable said he could connect Goodall to the alleged offences.
No further details of the incident were disclosed.
With no alternative address available at this stage, a defence solicitor confirmed he was not yet seeking bail.
District Judge George Conner remanded Goodall in custody to appear again by video link on Friday.
