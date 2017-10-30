Teenager gets jail term for attack on paramedic

A teenager who fell unconscious after downing a bottle of Sambuca along with 12 tablets came round in the ambulance taking him to hospital and punched a paramedic who earlier had saved his life.

Jordan McLester, 18, of the Simon Community in Coleraine’s Mount Street Mews, then wrestled with the ambulance worker on the floor and spat at him.

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court McLester was given a three months jail term but bail of £300 was fixed for appeal.

The ambulance worker was left with injuries to his head and ribs along with bruising, and had to take time off work.

McLester continued to be disorderly when he arrived at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital on August 24.

McLester’s lawyer John Murphy said the defendant was ashamed and his actions had been “totally out of character” and he “appreciates how difficult it is for ambulance personnel”.

Mr Murphy said the defendant had addiction issues but “realises his behaviour was beyond the pale”.

The lawyer said McLester later wrote a letter to ambulance staff apologising.

District Judge Liam McNally said he had no doubt that McLester was probably “out of it” but he would have to pay the consequences for his actions.

Jailing McLester, the judge said there were some offences which were so serious they merited custody.