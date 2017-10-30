Teenager has jaw broken in knuckle duster attack

A teenage boy has been left with a broken jaw after he was attacked by a male wearing a knuckle duster in east Belfast as he cycled home on Sunday evening.

Police said the 14-year-old and a friend were cycling home from the city centre at about 7.20pm when an older male approached them at Middlepath Street.

The male, who is believed to be aged 16 or 17 and was wearing a black tracksuit, punched the teenager in the mouth.

The victim’s front tooth was knocked out and he suffered a broken bone in his upper jaw.

PSNI Sergeant Andrea Campbell said it would not be possible to permanently replace the teenager’s lost tooth until he was 20-years-old.

He also suffered a punctured lip and a bloody nose.

As the injured boy and his friend left the area they were attacked with stones in the Pitt Park area.

The other boy was uninjured.

“The teenager was treated in hospital and his doctor has advised that the teen’s injuries are consistent with a ring or knuckle-duster having been used by the assailant,” said Ms Campbell.