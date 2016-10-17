Teenager hit with glass bottle during city centre assault

Lisburn Police are investigating a serious assault during which a young man was hit over the head with a glass bottle.

The assault is believed to have happened in the Sloan Street/Young Street area of the city at around 2.45am on Sunday, October 16.

A PSNI spokesman said the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment to a wound on the back of his head.

Officers from the D Section Lisburn Local Policing team are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Lisburn PSNI on 101 quoting reference 283 16/10/16.