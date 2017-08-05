Teenager on attempted murder charge

A 19 year old male has been charged with attempted murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a class a class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

A 20 year old male has been charged with attempted murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court later on Monday August 7.

An 18 year old female has been charged with affray, 2 counts of assault on police, attempted criminal damage, resisting police, common assault and disorderly behaviour. She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, September 1.

The charges are in connection with a serious assault on the Antrim Road in Belfast yesterday morning, Friday, August 4. Shortly after 8.30am it was reported that an altercation between a number of people was taking place on Antrim Road close to Duncairn Avenue.