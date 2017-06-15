Teens interviewed over People’s Park arson

Detectives investigating three incidents of arson that took place at the end of April in the Ballymena area, have interviewed two 17 year old males in connection with the fires.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Glass said: “We believe that there were three deliberate fires in the town during the early hours of 24th April - one at a children’s playpark, another at a bus and train station and the third at a bed & breakfast establishment.

“One youth was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson and the other has been interviewed by police, after attending the station voluntarily. Both have been released, pending reports to the PPS.”

The children’s play area at Ballymena’s People’s Park was significantly damaged by arson on April 24 with repair costs expected to bein the region of £65,000.