Teens threaten woman with knife in burglary

A woman has been left badly shaken after two teenagers, one armed with a knife, ransacked a house Co Down.

The aggravated burglary happened in the Maryvale Road area of Newry around 8pm on Saturday.

Police said it was reported that the two boys entered through the back door of the property and demanded money from the female occupant before ransacking the house.

They then left the house, leaving the woman uninjured but badly shaken.

Both youths were described as being about 17-years-old and spoke with a Newry accent.

One was described as being around 5’5” tall, of medium build and wearing a dark grey hooded top and black track bottoms.

The second was over 6’ tall, of thin build and also wearing a grey hooded top with black track bottoms.”

Det Sgt Trish Bardon said: “I would ask anyone who noticed persons matching these descriptions or observed a white coloured van in the area or anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives.”