‘The last thing Irvinestown community want’

Damage caused to a parked van in Co Fermanagh was the result of an explosive device, police believe.

Detectives have not established a clear motive for the apparent attack in the Sally’s Wood area of Irvinestown in the early hours of Tuesday morning which has been condemned by an Ulster Unionist MP who said the community deserve better.

A loud bang in the area was reported to police at around 00.30am on Tuesday.

The scene around a parked van which had been damaged by the explosion was secured overnight for further inquiries to be carried out in daylight.

One man believed to have been near the van at the time of the explosion was treated in hospital for shock.

PSNI Inspector Keith Hicks said: “Officers are currently working to establish a motive for this incident and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 22 31/01/17.”

UUP’s Tom Elliott said: “As long as I remember there has been great community relations within Irvinestown and the surrounding area.

“The last thing they want is to have an explosive device in their midst.

“The PSNI have indicated that they thought the damage to a vehicle was caused by an explosive device.

The MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone added: “Given that we have generally moved away from such threatening and murderous attacks, if it was an explosive device this is something that is not wanted in the area.

“I trust that local people will support and assist the police to hopefully apprehend the perpetrators of this act and stop any such repetition in Fermanagh and beyond.”