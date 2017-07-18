Theives make off with medication in Belfast burglary

Police have launched an investigation after a large quantity of diazepam tablets were stolen from a premises in Belfast.

The burglary took place in the Prince Regent Road area in the east of the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is believed that a small quantity of diazepam tablets found in the Orby Close area of Belfast yesterday morning may be linked to this burglary.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne has appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious activity between 1.15am and 2am in the Prince Regent Road area to contact them on 101, or call Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

He also urged the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.

Det Sgt Hawthorne said: “People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records, who are qualified to assess their medical needs and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

“I would also ask the public if they are offered any medicines from an unregulated source to report it to the police. Information can also be passed to the Health Department’s Medicines Regulatory Group on 028 9052 2094.”