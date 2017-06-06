Third London Bridge attacker named

The third London Bridge attacker has been named by Italian media as Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.

His two accomplises were Pakistani-born British citizen Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, both from Barking.

The three men carried out the deadly assault in London on Saturday night which seven people died and dozens more were injured.

Meanwhile, Australian nurse Kirsty Boden has been named as the latest victim of the attack. She was killed by terrorists as she ran towards danger in an effort to help people, her family have said.

She is the third person to named among the dead after three attackers ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

Her family paid tribute to her in a statement on Tuesday.

“Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend,” they said.

“She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person, who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

“We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly.”

Her family have asked for privacy.