Detectives in Larne have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, hijacking, aggravated taking and driving away.

The charges are in connection with an incident in the Brustin Brae Road area of Larne on Monday, September 11.

The man is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court later today, Wednesday, September 20.