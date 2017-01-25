Third man released unconditionally after police officer shot

A man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in north Belfast on Sunday has been released unconditionally.

The 30-year-old had been detained following the shooting of a young officer in a petrol station forecourt on Crumlin Road.

Two other men arrested over the incident were also released unconditionally yesterday.

The community officer was shot three times in the arm and commanders believe his body armour may have saved him from further harm.

Detectives believe rounds may have been fired from behind a fence across the road from the garage forecourt on the Crumlin Road on Sunday night as two officers emerged from the shop.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the attack.