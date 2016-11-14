Thousands fined for using bus lanes when buses aren’t running

More than 2,000 fines were handed out to people using Belfast’s bus lanes at times when no buses were in use.

Reacting to news that people were receiving fines for using city centre bus lanes between midnight and 6am, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford said a review is needed.

He said: “The amount of fines handed out for people using the lanes are shocking. Currently the system is rigid, with no wriggle room for those who in some circumstance need to use the bus lanes either for safe drop-off points, or in cases of emergency.

“There is a lack of common sense with the approach to the use of bus lanes. Particularly in this case, when people use bus lanes overnight. There are no buses operational through the night and to fine someone in the upwards of £90 is absurd.

“It is something that needs serious reconsideration. I recognise that congestion strangles our city centre but to penalise people in this way is unfair.”