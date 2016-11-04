Threatening to kill charge man is told to stay out of Banbridge

A 36-year-old man charged with threatening to kill a woman has to stay out of Banbridge as part of his bail conditions.
Stephen Ewing, Oakdene Parade, Belfast, was charged with a number of offences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.
The offences against him allege that on August 5 this year he made a threat to kill a female, threatened to destroy her house, sent by a telecommunications system a message of a threatening character and resisted a constable. A public prosecutor asked that the case should be adjourned until December 1.
Ewing was released on his own bail of £200 with the conditions that he does not enter Banbridge as defined and does not contact the alleged injured party.
