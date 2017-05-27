Three arrested after stabbing incident in Antrim

Police investigating an incident in the Rathmore Gardens area of Antrim in which a man is believed to have been stabbed have arrested three people.

One male aged 27 and two women, aged 19 and 31 are currently in PSNI custody.

It is believed the incident occurred at approximately 6.45am today (Saturday).

The injured man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Rathmore Gardens area this morning and who may have witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 396 27/05/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”