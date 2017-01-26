Three arrested over £50k drugs haul in Co Down

Police have seized cannabis plants valued at £50,000 from a house in Co Down.

The discovery was made following a search of a premises on the Ballygowan Road, Comber today.

Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch have arrested two men, aged 26 and 49, and a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. All three remain in custody.

Detective Inspector David Henderson said: “This was a sophisticated cannabis farm and we are delighted to have closed it down and removed cannabis plants with an estimated value of £50,000 from circulation. This is another example of the PSNI’s commitment to tackling the issue of drugs in our society and we are determined to continue to combat illegal drug supply and use.

“If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”