Three arrests after house petrol bombed in Co Armagh

Three men have been arrested following a petrol bomb attack at a house in the Market Street area of Tandragee yesterday.

A report was received at around 11.30pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the house from a passing car. It struck a wall causing an external scorch mark but no further damage.

Police enquiries were made and the three men aged 31, 35 and 39 were arrested a short time later.

The men remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police in Lurgan on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.