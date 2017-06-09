Three arrests in INLA criminality probe

Detectives from the Reactive and Organised Crime Branch investigating organised criminality associated to the INLA have made three arrests this morning

The men arrested - aged 35-years, 39-years and 59-years - were arrested in the west Belfast and Glenavy areas.

The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A PSNI spokesman said police are conducting searces at four addresses in the west Belfast and Glenavy areas as part of the investigation.