Three arrests in INLA criminality probe

Detectives from the Reactive and Organised Crime Branch investigating organised criminality associated to the INLA have made three arrests this morning
The men arrested - aged 35-years, 39-years and 59-years - were arrested in the west Belfast and Glenavy areas.
The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
A PSNI spokesman said police are conducting searces at four addresses in the west Belfast and Glenavy areas as part of the investigation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.