Three charged with terror offences in probe over neo-Nazi group

Three men have been charged with terrorism offences as part of an investigation into banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Five men, including four serving soldiers, were held on suspicion of terror offences last week, West Midlands Police said.

Alexander Deakin, 22, from Beacon Road in Birmingham, Mikko Vehvilainen, 32, with an address at Llwyncyntefin, Sennybridge Camp, Brecon, and Mark Barrett, 24, with an address at Gaza Crescent, Dhekelia Garrison, Cyprus, have been charged with membership of the group.

All three are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.