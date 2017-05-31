Three men arrested in Lorraine McCausland murder inquiry

Three men have been arrested by detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the rape and murder of 23 year old Lorraine McCausland in North Belfast on 8 March 1987.

Two of the men - aged 49-years and 56-years were arrested in Scotland - and a 53 -year-old man was arrested in England.



Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin is appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.