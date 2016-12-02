Three men in custody following Shankill Road police pursuit

Police have arrested three men following a brief car chase in Belfast’s Shankill Road area.

The incident began in Agnes Street around 11am and resulted in a stolen BMW crashing into a Garden Wall in Northumberland Street.

Forensic experts at scene of security alert in the Agnes Street area of the Shankill Road on Friday afternoon

A police spokesman said three men are being questioned.

Detective Inspector Mark McHaffie said: “Just after 11am this morning a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for police, drove through a red traffic light and collided with another vehicle before hitting a wall.

“The occupant of the other vehicle was subsequently taken to hospital. All three men remain in custody and an investigation is currently underway.”

D/I McHaffie added: “I am appealing for anyone else who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information about it, to call police on 101 quoting reference number 378 of 02/12/16. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”