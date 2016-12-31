Three stabbed during street altercation

A man was stabbed in the head and two others injured during a street altercation in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, December 31)

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which happened in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry.

At around 5am it was reported that some form of altercation took place between a number of men in the street.

A man aged in his 40s sustained a stab wound to his head and two men, aged in their 20s, sustained stab wounds to their body.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Constable Skillen is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ardcarn Park, Nursery Drive or Springfarm Heights this morning and who witnessed an altercation or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Ardmore Police Station quoting reference number 201 of 31/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.