Three men were taken to hospital for treatment following an incident in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 9).

Two are reported to be in a stable condition following an assault involving what was desricbed as a number of men in the village.

The attack happened in the Trasna Way area.

A third man was discharged from the South West Acute Hospital after receiving treatment.

One man has been arrested folloing the incident.