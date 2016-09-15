‘Thug’ snatches bag of pensioner

Police are appealing for information about a man who snatched the handbag of an 86-year-old woman as she entered her east Belfast home.

The PSNI issued a statement on Facebook saying the pensioner was returning to her Kingsdale Park home after a shopping trip to nearby Kings Square.

“As she was entering her home an unknown male youth approximately in his early twenties snatched the handbag before making of in the area of Kings Road,” police said.

He was in his early twenties, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with dark curly hair and was wearing a dark long sleeved T-shirt with dark trousers.

The attack took place at 3.20pm on Wednesday.

East Belfast DUP MLA Robin Newton appealed for anyone who thought they recognised the suspect to come forward.

“I am appalled that a physically strong young man, described as being around 20 years of age, would stoop so low as to attack and steal from a frail pensioner,” he said.

“This is an awful crime and is likely to have an impact on the health and well-being of this elderly lady in the days ahead.

“Police have released a good description of the thug and will need the help of the public to take him before the courts.”

He appealed for anyone with information to call police at Strandtown on the 101 number, quoting log number 749 from 14/9/16.