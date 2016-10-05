Tickets for Hillary Clinton dinner in Belfast cost £100

Supporters of US Presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton are to gather at a special dinner in the Europa Hotel to hear her give a special address to Belfast.

Some 300 people are expected to attend the £100 a head dinner on October 20, where she will deliver a special prerecorded video address.

And despite the proximity to the US Presidential election, Mrs Clinton is sending one of her key campaign advisors to give a keynote address in person to the dinner, former US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland, George Lyons.

The event was the brainchild of Caroline McNeill, who worked as an intern for Mrs Clinton in 2007.

Ms McNeill, who works as an aide to SDLP MLA Alasdair McDonnell, was first inspired by Mrs Clinton when she and her husband Bill turned on the Christmas tree lights in Belfast in 1995.

Singers Brian Kennedy and Van Morrison entertained the crowds at the event, and the US first couple stayed in the Europa Hotel during their visit.

“In a way we are trying to recreate some of the atmosphere from that night - we are holding the dinner in the same hotel where the Clintons stayed and Brian K is coming to sing for us again.”

She added: “The purpose behind the evening is to pay tribute to the friendship and support shown by Hillary Clinton to Ireland, dating back to her first visit to Belfast in 1995.”

Also attending will be May Blood, John Hume, Pat Hume, Seamus Mallon, Irish Minister Simon Coveney, Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald and David Trimble.

All excess funds raised will go to Concern Worldwide as US law does not allow them to go to a US political campaign.

Tickets can still be booked on 07472355155