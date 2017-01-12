Top lawyer will speak at religious liberty event

Attorney General John Larkin QC will be speaking about the importance of religious freedom at the launch of Speak Up, a new resource from the Evangelical Alliance and Lawyers’ Christian Fellowship.

The event will take place today at 12.30pm at the Skainos Centre on the Newtownards Road in Belfast.

Peter Lynas of the Evangelical Alliance said: “Speak Up encourages Christians to understand and enjoy the legal freedoms which exist across the UK to speak publicly about their faith.”

The event will also be addressed by Sir Nigel Hamilton, retired head of the Civil Service.