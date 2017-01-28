Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Several cars have been stolen from a car sales premises in Ballymena.

A number of top-of-the-range cars were stolen from MB Cars in the Woodside Park area of Ballymena.

Police said that sometime between 11pm on Friday 27 January and 7am on Saturday 28 January the premises were broken into and a number of vehicles were stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, is asked to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 291 of 28/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”