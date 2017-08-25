Tragic teenager took ‘up to 20 diazepam’

The boyfriend of a teenager who died of a suspected overdose had allegedly brought her more drugs after seeing her take a “dreadful” cocktail of booze and pills, the High Court heard on Friday.

Matthew Taylor told police 19-year-old Emma Doogan had taken vodka and up to 20 diazepam tablets before he purchased ecstasy and so-called ‘blues’.

Ms Doogan’s body was discovered at a flat in Omagh last Saturday.

Taylor, 24, of Meelmore Drive in the town, faces 10 charges including possessing and supplying Class A, B and C drugs.

Refusing bail, a judge said the alleged circumstances of the case show “a disregard for the safety of others”.

The court heard Taylor and Ms Doogan were together at the flat between August 17 and 18.

Prosecution counsel Conor Maguire said a witness at the scene claimed the accused arrived with several bags of drugs before reaching the deceased three or four ecstasy tablets.

Following his arrest Taylor admitted purchasing pills for Ms Doogan.

“He said he had seen her taking vodka and Valium in the early hours of Friday, and he said she had taken vodka and diazepam tablets the previous evening,” the prosecutor disclosed.

Earlier this week Taylor was refused compassionate release to go to the funeral after it was confirmed the Doogan family were opposed to his attendance.

Defence counsel Desmond Fahy stressed his client wanted to ensure nothing was said to compound their grief.

The barrister contended that Taylor and Ms Doogan were in each other’s company for up to 48 hours before she died.