Tributes to 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Tributes have been paid to the 13-year-old victim of a hit and run in Coleraine over the weekend.

Reece, described as a talented young sportsman, died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car on Newbridge Road in Coleraine at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested after a car failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

He was taken into custody after the vehicle was located in Magherafelt several hours after the collision.

Reece was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was a pupil at Loreto College in Coleraine. Friends of Loreto paid the following tribute in a statement: “As a school community we were all shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic death of Year 10 pupil, Reece Meenan, on Saturday.

“Reece was an extremely likeable and popular pupil who participated fully in school life, being a member of both the soccer and Gaelic football teams.

“Two years ago, he was a vital member of the Year 8 soccer team which won the Year 8 league and this year was a key member of the Year 10 Gaelic squad, which is due to play in the semi final of the cup.

“Reece was beginning to develop as a student and was carefully considering his options for the future, with his passion for sport at the forefront of his career aspirations. He was a lively boy with a good sense of humour and he will be desperately missed by his teachers and fellow students alike. May he rest in peace.”

Reece also played for Eoghan Rua GAA club, who also paid tribute in a brief statement.

“On the untimely and tragic passing of our young player, Reece Meenan, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Meenan family,” the statement read.

“Reece was a lively young Eoghan Rua footballer, full of energy, representing our under-14s for each of the last two seasons.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to contact police in Coleraine or officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

On Sunday morning, Councillors in Coleraine spoke of the shock and sadness in the local community.

DUP Councillor for Coleraine Trevor Clarke said: “This is absolutely devastating news. Your heart goes out to the family concerned. It is absolutely shocking news to come to any door.”

Fellow DUP Coleraine Councillor George Duddy, meanwhile, said that the local community have been active overnight in spreading the word about the PSNI appeal.

He said: “Following this tragic incident the local community have rallied around and tried to assist police with their inquiries.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time.”