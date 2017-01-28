Trio charged after cannabis farm discovered

Three people have been charged with drugs related offences after the discovery of a ‘sophisticated’ cannabis farm in Co Down.

Two men and a woman were charged after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £50,000 were uncovered during searche of premises on the Ballygowan Road in Comber on Thursday.

A woman aged 39 and two men, aged 26 and 49, have been charged with a number of offences.

These include cultivating cannabis and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at court in Newtownards today (Saturday).