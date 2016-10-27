Trio charged with £15,000 ‘drugs run’ to Dungannon

Two men and a woman have appeared in court after the discovery of what police described as a high-level drugs consignment with a street value of up to £15,000.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court were Conor Jackson, 24, of Tulnacross Road in Cookstown, Aidan Holbrook, 25, of Lambfield Drive in Dungannon, and Rachel Maguire, 23, of Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh.

The trio were arrested on October 24 after police noted a car acting suspiciously in the Lambfields area of Dungannon. During interview one of the men accepted that he was “going on a drugs run”.

An estimated two kilograms of cannabis, wrapped in plastic, was found in the back seat, and £5,000 and 3,100 in Euro was located in the glove compartment.

They are jointly charged with possessing and intending to supply cannabis, as well as concealing criminal property.

Jackson is further charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, and Holbrook is also accused of possessing a quantity of fireworks without a licence.

A detective constable confirmed the three could be connected to the charges against them.

He explained police were on patrol when they observed the car with Jackson behind the wheel, and Maguire - his girlfriend - in the passenger seat. A second male, Holbrook, was seen to approach the car and have a conversation through the passenger window.

The detective said at this point the males became “spooked” by the police presence and Holbrook walked off. He was apprehended on foot and the co-accused were detained at the car. A search revealed the cannabis and cash and all three were arrested.

Holbrook initially made ‘no comment’ replies in interview, but then claimed Jackson had “coincidentally” stopped when passing him in Dungannon and asked for directions. He initially denied knowing Jackson, but then accepted he had met him in Cookstown nightclubs.

The detective added that police put it to Holbrook that they had observed what they believed was a drugs handover, but he made no reply. He fully admitted the fireworks charge.

Maguire was said to have been “inconsistent” in her police interviews, and the detective said it is believed she is “part and parcel” of the operation.

She said that she and Jackson had driven from Cookstown to Dungannon and claimed to have no knowledge of why Jackson had gone there, other than he had told her he had something to do. She also denied knowing what was going on at the time with either Jackson or Holbrook.

During interview Jackson admitted knowing he was going on a drugs run, claiming he is in debt to persons who said they would pay him £500 for a delivery. He told police he was approached by “spurious characters in dark clothing who gave him money”.

He denied knowing Holbrook, but when phones were later examined it was found they had been in contact since July 2016 and had also communicated just before the detection.

Jackson made a full admission to the driving matters.

Objecting to bail for all three, the detective said, “Police believe this drugs haul is worth up to £15,000, which could make up to 14,000 cigarettes. This is a significant loss for organised criminal gangs and it is our belief they will seek to recoup such loss through the pressurising of further offences.

“We believe the £15,000 worth of drugs were to be paid for and were in the process of being delivered through the car window.”

District Judge John Meehan remarked, “The amounts involved puts this case in quite a different stratosphere.”

There was no application for bail in respect of Jackson. Defence for the other two defendants did seek their release.

In relation to Maguire, the court heard she works full time as a civil servant in Omagh, having previously worked for many years in the Housing Executive. She was described as of good character, with no previous record and no knowledge of what was going on.

The defence added she has only been Jackson’s girlfriend for two months and “is not entrenched in his lifestyle”.

In relation to Holbrook, his lawyer pointed out he is employed as an engineer and has a good work ethic. Whilst there is a previous unrelated conviction on record, it was over four years ago.

Despite police objections, Judge Meehan agreed to release both Maguire and Holbrook on bail, but with very strict terms.

Both are to be electronically tagged and must observe a curfew, sign three times weekly with police, and are not to use or be in possession of a mobile phone.

Bail for both was set at £500 with a £1,000 surety in respect of each. The case is adjourned until next month.