'Truly wonderful friend' Jane Tweddle among victims of Manchester attack

Receptionist and mother-of-three Jane Tweddle, who was killed in the Manchester blast, was "a truly wonderful friend and colleague", according to a statement from the principal of the school where she worked.

Ms Tweddle, 51, of Blackpool, was at the arena waiting for a friend's daughter when the blast happened, according to her friend Mark Taylor.

People lay flowers outside the Town Hall in Albert Square, Manchester after a suicide bomber killed 22 people leaving a pop concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire that Ms Tweddle was "obviously a lovely lady and a very good mother to three daughters".

Jane Bailey, principal of South Shore Academy in Blackpool, said: "We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time.

"Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy.

"As our receptionist, she was, in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role.

"We have received numerous messages of condolences from parents, students, community members and colleagues across Blackpool for which we are very grateful. All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane... bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous... the list goes on.

"Our thoughts are also with her family at this dreadful time and in particular her three daughters. In our school family and theirs... she is irreplaceable, much loved and will never be forgotten."

Gordon Marsden, the Labour candidate for Blackpool South, wrote of the death of three local victims, including Ms Tweddle.

He wrote: "It brings home the wicked and senseless waste of human life. My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues."