Trusts and councils take cyber security ‘seriously’

Health trusts and local councils across Northern Ireland have insisted that they take cyber security very seriously and enlist a range of software and external security experts to safeguard their systems.

Their responses come after experts questioned how both health trusts and 10 of the 11 councils had recorded only two attempted or successful cyber attacks in the past three years.

Belfast Trust said it takes cyber security “very seriously and constantly reviews all areas in order to ensure maximum protection”.

There was only one incident in 2016/17 in which no information was lost or stolen, it said.

The Southern Trust said it takes the threat “extremely seriously” and uses a range of software to detect threats and used external security companies to test their systems.

The South Eastern Trust experienced one phishing attack in 2016/17 which did not result in the loss or compromise of any data, it said, and “no ransom demand was made or associated with this event”.

“The trust has software in place to detect and alert against cyber attacks. In line with the agreed protocol, the incident was reported to the Business Services Organisation Information Technology Service.”

Both the Western and Northern Trusts said they take the threat “extremely seriously” and had invested in a range of software, security technology and expertise – including independent penetrations tests – to reduce the risks, which have prevented any successful attacks in the past three years.

Councils across Northern Ireland gave similar statements as those given by the health trusts, detailing software, ongoing training and the use of external security consultants to ensure their security. In addition, Belfast City Council said it employs a certified information systems security professional.