Twelve arrested over terrorist-linked banners at Celtic-Linfield game

Twelve men have been arrested by Scottish police investigating the display of terrorist-linked banners at a Celtic-Linfield match last month.

The men, aged between 18 and 49, have been released but are due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on August 24 and September 1.

Glasgow police said the arrests followed a “proactive police investigation” into material displayed when the two clubs met at Celtic Park for a Champions League qualifier on July 19.

In a statement on August 1, a police spokesperson said: “Following a proactive police investigation into banners and material displayed at the Celtic v Linfield football fixture on Wednesday 19 July 2017, 12 men aged 49, 38, 35, 33, 32, 30, 28, 27, 26, 26, 20 and 18 have been arrested and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Celtic were fined €23,000 by Uefa for the display of “illicit” banners

Following the incident, a statement from Celtic said: “Any support for a paramilitary or proscribed terrorist organisation has no place at Celtic Park.

“The club has been consistent in condemning such conduct on the very few occasions in the past when it has occurred at Celtic Park.

“It is unfortunate that such a small minority of the crowd at Celtic Park last night behaved in such a way.”

Linfield issued a lifetime ban to one of the Belfast club’s travelling fans after he was prosecuted for sectarian behaviour at the same match.

Linfield said the individual was not season ticket holder or a club member and added: “We have begun an investigation to establish how they were able to obtain a match ticket.”

Celtic won the match 4-0 on the night and the tie 6-0 on aggregate.