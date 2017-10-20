Two arrested after police use stinger device in early morning pursuit of stolen car

Police deployed a stinger device on a stolen car which failed to stop for officers as they conducted a 'pro-active anti-burglary operation' in Belfast early on Friday morning.

Two men were arrested after the incident which saw black Ford career into a parked vehicle on Carlisle Road. The pair, both aged 24, remain in police custody.

Constable English said: “Shortly after 5am officers from the PSNI Crime Support Team, Auto Crime Team and Dog Unit were conducting a pro-active anti-burglary operation in the lower Newtownards Road area.

“Police signalled for a black-coloured Ford Fiesta to stop. It failed to do so and made off from police.

“Specially trained officers pursued the vehicle and deployed a stinger device. The vehicle continued and collided with a parked vehicle on Carlisle Road.

“The two suspects, both aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in police custody at this time.

“It was ascertained that the car had been stolen as a result of a creeper-style burglary in the Wandsworth Road area earlier this morning."

Police said they are investigating a link to a burglary, also on Wandsworth Road, where a number of items including a laptop and iPad were stolen.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 194 of 20/10/2017, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.