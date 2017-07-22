Two arrested in connection with armed robbery

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at commercial premises on the Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald yesterday (Friday, 21 July) have arrested two men aged 20 and 22.
They are currently in police custody.
